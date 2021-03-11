Word of South releases 2021 festival lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Word of South released the lineup for its 2021 festival.

Last year’s festival was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s weekend-long event will take place from April 10-11 at Cascades Park located at 1001 S Gadsden Street.

“The safety of all attendees remains the festival’s top priority,” the press release said. Because of this, masks will be required for entrance into the festival, and attendance will be limited.

All stages will be outside with tarp-covered shaded areas rather than enclosed tents, and additional stages have been added to ensure proper social distancing.

This year’s lineup features Chuck Cannon, William “Scotty” Barnhart, Storybook Village, Ron Sachs and Gay Webster-Sachs and the Young Actors Theater among others.

Interested attendees are encouraged to register online here for their free tickets, which will be available beginning March 19.

