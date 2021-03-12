Advertisement

Bainbridge Public Safety find 5 lbs. of marijuana in traffic stop

Bainbridge Public Safety says it found five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early...
Bainbridge Public Safety says it found five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early Friday morning.(BPS)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it found five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to BPS, an officer was patrolling on the bypass around 1 a.m. when he saw a vehicle driving erratically and crossing over the center line multiple times.

The officer followed the vehicle as it exited at Dothan Road at a high rate of speed. BPS says a traffic stop was initiated near the Circle K on Dothan Road.

The BPS officer performed a search on the vehicle with help from a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office K-9. The K-9 alerted officers about illegal drug activity.

“Inside the vehicle, officers located a large amount of cash and approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, most of which was contained in several large vacuum-sealed plastic bags,” the press release says.

Two men were arrested, 47-year-old Mario Betsey and 52-year-old Mark Crooms, BPS says. They were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The BPS officer who made the traffic stop shared his appreciation with the sheriff’s office for their help.

“It’s always beneficial when law enforcement agencies work together to combat illegal activity in our communities,” BPS Captain Toby Miller says.

K-9 OFFICER LAYLA HELPS LOCATE DRUGS DURING TRAFFIC STOP On Friday, March 12th, around 1am, Bainbridge Public Safety...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021
Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on Freedom Road in Woodville.
TFD responds to shop fire in Woodville
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

Latest News

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
GBI: Arrest made in Feb. shooting at Thomasville Travel Center
Leon County Booking Report: March 12, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021