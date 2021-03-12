Bainbridge Public Safety find 5 lbs. of marijuana in traffic stop

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it found five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to BPS, an officer was patrolling on the bypass around 1 a.m. when he saw a vehicle driving erratically and crossing over the center line multiple times.

The officer followed the vehicle as it exited at Dothan Road at a high rate of speed. BPS says a traffic stop was initiated near the Circle K on Dothan Road.

The BPS officer performed a search on the vehicle with help from a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office K-9. The K-9 alerted officers about illegal drug activity.

“Inside the vehicle, officers located a large amount of cash and approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, most of which was contained in several large vacuum-sealed plastic bags,” the press release says.

Two men were arrested, 47-year-old Mario Betsey and 52-year-old Mark Crooms, BPS says. They were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The BPS officer who made the traffic stop shared his appreciation with the sheriff’s office for their help.

“It’s always beneficial when law enforcement agencies work together to combat illegal activity in our communities,” BPS Captain Toby Miller says.

K-9 OFFICER LAYLA HELPS LOCATE DRUGS DURING TRAFFIC STOP On Friday, March 12th, around 1am, Bainbridge Public Safety... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.