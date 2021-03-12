Advertisement

Ban on ‘disability abortions’ advances in Florida House

File photo of Florida's historic State Capitol.
File photo of Florida's historic State Capitol.(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A House panel Thursday backed a bill that would prevent doctors from performing abortions that women seek because of tests showing that fetuses will have disabilities.

The Republican-controlled House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee voted 11-7 to approve the measure (HB 1221), sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach.

The only lawmaker who crossed party lines was Rep. Sam Killebrew, a Winter Haven Republican who voted against it.

The bill addresses what it describes as “disability abortions,” which would involve situations in which physicians know pregnant women are seeking abortions because fetuses will have disabilities. Such disabilities could include such things as physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities or Down syndrome.

The bill would provide an exception for an abortion “that is necessary to save the life of a mother whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, illness, or injury, provided that no other medical procedure would suffice for that purpose.”

The bill drew sometimes-emotional debate.

“This is not about disabilities, this is not about people with disabilities or fetuses with disabilities,” said Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton. “It’s a cloak. It is a cloak that we have wrapped around an infringement on a woman’s right to choose her health care, to choose an abortion. An abortion is health care.”

But Grall likened abortions because of disabilities to eugenics.

“For those of you that feel as strongly as you do that abortion is health care, there are many of us that don’t feel that the killing of a child can ever be health care, and we feel just as strongly as you do in your beliefs,” Grall told the panel.

Copyright 2021 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on Freedom Road in Woodville.
TFD responds to shop fire in Woodville
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

Latest News

Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 9: COVID-19 relief bill, internet sales tax proposal
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
There were sweeping changes to the states clemency process approved Wednesday.
Clemency Board approves sweeping changes, punts pardon for man who inspired them
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general