City aims to redevelop and revitalize Downtown Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - City leaders are on a mission to revive and redevelop downtown Adel.

They say it plays a vital role when new industries come to town.

“We want downtown Adel to be an experience and it is getting more of an experience day by day,” said Brandie Dame, Downtown Development Director.

Dame tells us when she took the position in 2018, there was more than 28 percent of empty buildings in the area.

“When you bring in new industries to town, there are two to three things you want to look at, evaluate your city and obviously downtown is one of them. How viable is your downtown,” said Mayor Buddy Duke.

Duke tells us city leaders realized they needed to put more interest in downtown.

It was a weakness that could affect the city’s economic development.

Now, there’s less than eight percent of buildings available.

He said seven current businesses expanded due to growth during the pandemic.

“Just out of necessity and growth, and we can use probably two more but we don’t want to take up the whole downtown,” said Joey Abbott, co-owner with Larri McGovney of River Chic Designs.

Across the street from the Development Authority building, you’ll find their shop.

It’s a home decor, furniture paint, candle shop and now, a cafe called ‘Dough Bowl’ that opens up next Tuesday.

Inside River Chic Designs in Adel. (WALB)

Abbott and McGovney purchased the first building two years ago and now they have four side by side.

“It’s about giving Adel something, that’s for us what this is about.. he grew up here. It used to be a very thriving downtown,” said McGovney.

“As far back as I can remember all way around three blocks here, you would have to circle the block several times just to find a parking spot. All the businesses were open and it was just a booming town,” said Abbott.

Abbott tells us business took a dip in the 80s.

They aim to be anchors and set an example for other businesses, by helping preserve history and revitalize it.

“That is the main street way, taking a downtown building and showing it love and investing money and investing in the community,” said Dame.

Dame said their goal is to make downtown a classic main street.

Bring downtown living to the area, make more parking and beautify downtown with new trees and green space.

Dame said they’re also bringing back city events, which helps drive people in.

Downtown Adel plans for revival. (WALB)

