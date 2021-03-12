Advertisement

FDLE issues AMBER Alert for Tennessee teen

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook.

FDLE says Westbrook and her companion adult, 42-year-old John Westbrook, may be in the state of Florida from Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Officials say Daphne is 5′3″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the two could be traveling in a 1971 orange Volkswagen Beetle with no license plate or front windshield.

