FDLE issues AMBER Alert for Tennessee teen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook.

FDLE says Westbrook and her companion adult, 42-year-old John Westbrook, may be in the state of Florida from Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Officials say Daphne is 5′3″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the two could be traveling in a 1971 orange Volkswagen Beetle with no license plate or front windshield.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook. (FDLE)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.