Gadsden County Schools staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - As Gadsden County teachers rolled up their sleeves on Friday to get their COVID-19 vaccine, school officials say other relief is on the way.

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Gadsden County schools closing their doors due to the pandemic.

But as President Biden signed the COVID-19 relief package on Thursday, officials with the district say there is light at the end of the tunnel.

On Friday, during the Gadsden County vaccine clinic, many teachers told WCTV that they are in favor of opening back schools, so long as it’s safe for students and teachers.

Officials say they don’t know how much money the district will receive from the COVID relief package.

They say they will use the funds at the direction of the federal government, which could include:

  • Purchasing more PPE for students and staff
  • Purchasing more electronic devices
  • Hiring additional staff
  • Bridge the digital divide and help with internet connectivity
  • Ventilation for school facilities

Officials with the district say they welcome the help.

“Everyone recognizes how important it is to have our students return to face-to-face learning as soon as possible and the best way to do that is to make sure that everyone’s safe and feeling comfortable at school,” said Dr. Sylvia Jackson, the area director for support services at Gadsden County Schools.

Dr. Jackson says their superintendent has expressed that he does want schools to open in the fall but only if the COVID-19 numbers are low enough to do so.

Right now, it’s unclear how and when the district plans on doing it.

