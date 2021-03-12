GBI: Arrest made in Feb. shooting at Thomasville Travel Center

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an arrest has been made in connection to a Feb. 27 shooting at the Thomasville Travel Center. According to the GBI, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the gas station located at 2685 US Highway 84 around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Archbold Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, the press release says.

The GBI and TCSO learned a second man, Dexter Toles, who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators say Toles drove into the gas station parking lot when he saw the other man. He took out a gun and approached him. The man then fired his gun first, hitting Toles, then Toles fired back at the man, who was running away.

The shooting centered around domestic issues involving a woman and the two men, the GBI’s release says.

Narcotics were later found in Toles’ vehicle, the GBI says. The Thomas County Drug Squad is handling the narcotics charges.

Toles faces the following charges: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI says the case is active and ongoing.

