GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says one man has died and is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident occurred. One man is dead. No deputies are injured. We’ll issue an update when we have more info. — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) March 12, 2021

GBI says deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident occurred.

The identify of the man who died was not disclosed by officals.

LCSO Sheriff Ashley Paulk tells WCTV the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at The Gables apartment complex, which is located on St. Augustine Road.

Sheriff Paulk would not give any further details, saying the GBI would release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.