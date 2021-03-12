GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says one man has died and is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
GBI says deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident occurred.
The identify of the man who died was not disclosed by officals.
LCSO Sheriff Ashley Paulk tells WCTV the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at The Gables apartment complex, which is located on St. Augustine Road.
Sheriff Paulk would not give any further details, saying the GBI would release more information at a later time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
