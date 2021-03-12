Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday that Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January.

The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April. Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.

China is also likely to be on the agenda.

