‘Keeping hearts and bellies full’ Southside Farmer’s Market endures during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Southside farmers market has endured the pandemic to keep peoples’ hearts and bellies full.

It’s held outside the Walker-Ford Community Center the second Thursday of every month from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan dropped in on this month’s event Thursday and learned more on how it’s serving the local community.

The Southside Farmer’s Market is open for business, providing healthy options to local families like the Dillard’s in urban Tallahassee.

The kids’ favorite now are the fresh potatoes, and it definitely makes a difference, and you taste the difference,” said Ameko Dillard.

Founded in 2018, the event is now going on its third year.

Leanne Walls-Williams with the City explained, “It was established to address food insecurity residents in the southside neighborhood.”

Although scaled back from twice to just once a month, and foregoing it’s usual live music, the farmer’s market has managed to sustain through the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the community, residents and business owners alike a place to come together.

Owner of Barnhart Farms, Erik Barnhart, said, “Honestly, it makes me feel good to be out there planting and working and then be able to deliver it to them to make sure they’re healthy.”

“It’s not just about selling. Its’ about meeting individuals, having conversation, being able to share what’s going on in the community,” said Toni Rose of Pokey’s Pies.

The Southside market also offers information on health care and food giveaways from Second Harvest.

