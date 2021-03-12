Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest in the shooting death of a Rickards High School student from Jan. 26.

According to LCSO, 18-year-old Jalen Jones’ body was found in an area behind the Shell gas station in the 4600 block of Woodville Highway around 9 a.m. that day.

Over the last six weeks, detectives thoroughly investigated Jones’ death, the sheriff’s office says.

“Through investigate means, a suspect was developed and arrest warrants for armed robbery and murder were obtained for 17-year-old Mario Sailor Jr.,” the press release says.

On Thursday, multiple LCSO crime units located and arrested Sailor.

Sailor is being charged as an adult, LCSO says. He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

