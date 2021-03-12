Advertisement

Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest in the shooting death of a Rickards High School student from Jan. 26.

According to LCSO, 18-year-old Jalen Jones’ body was found in an area behind the Shell gas station in the 4600 block of Woodville Highway around 9 a.m. that day.

Over the last six weeks, detectives thoroughly investigated Jones’ death, the sheriff’s office says.

“Through investigate means, a suspect was developed and arrest warrants for armed robbery and murder were obtained for 17-year-old Mario Sailor Jr.,” the press release says.

On Thursday, multiple LCSO crime units located and arrested Sailor.

Sailor is being charged as an adult, LCSO says. He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021
Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on Freedom Road in Woodville.
TFD responds to shop fire in Woodville
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

Latest News

Bainbridge Public Safety says it found five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early...
Bainbridge Public Safety find 5 lbs. of marijuana in traffic stop
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
GBI: Arrest made in Feb. shooting at Thomasville Travel Center
Leon County Booking Report: March 12, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021