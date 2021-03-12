Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office donates over 9,000 masks to Kearney Center

Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated over 9,000 masks to the Kearney Center and others in need.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated over 9,000 masks to the Kearney Center and others in need.

The donation came via the Ford Corporation and a grant given through the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Assistant Sheriff Steven Harrelson says the Sheriff’s Office wanted to show that they care about community service and not just arrests.

“Well with everything going on in the country and everything, we want our community to know that the Leon County Sheriff’s is dedicated to this community, we’re here to help them whenever we can and if we can find ways to help them that’s normally not in our wheel house then that’s what we’ll do.”

The Kearney Center says they’re very thankful for the donation and believe the great quality masks will help a lot of their clients moving forward.

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 11, 2021

