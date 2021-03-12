Locals react to COVID-19 relief bill passage, share plans on what they’ll do with stimulus check

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Now that President Joe Biden has officially signed the COVID-19 Relief Bill, Tallahassee residents are excited for what’s to come.

Thursday marked a day that a lot of people have been looking forward to, hoping the funds will get them through their troubles.

Briauna Brown, one Tallahassee resident, said, “The last time was check it was so long ago and it was so little really and not everyone got it, so I think that this time around, hopefully, it will be able to help people and give them the money that they need to really just continue on during this pandemic.”

Brown says she already has plans for what she will do with her check:

“Well I’m starting school soon so I’m going to be using it to kinda pay for my classes and for books and things like that, and then whatever is left over, I guess I’ll just use for bills or just things that I need.”

Financial advisor Milt Baugess believes that people should put their funds away.

“Well, I tell them to try if they can start to save money, I know it’s tough but you can start off kind of small and then build it up as time goes by but you got to get in the habit of setting a certain amount aside every month,” said Baugess.

Others have made it their mission to give to those who are in need.

Salvation Army Core Officer, Captain Stephan Wildish, said, “We have had a handful of people to donate their stimulus check to the Salvation Army here in Tallahassee and it has been a tremendous help in helping those who have come to us.”

With every 93 cents to every dollar going back to the community, these donations are welcomed and every much appreciated.

“I just want to say thank you to those who have supported the Salvation Army here in Tallahassee in a positive way so we can help people move forward in a positive direction,” added Capt. Wildish.

Regardless on how they spend their stimulus checks, Tallahassee residents say that the influx in income is welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.