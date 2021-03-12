Advertisement

Locals react to COVID-19 relief bill passage, share plans on what they’ll do with stimulus check

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Now that President Joe Biden has officially signed the COVID-19 Relief Bill, Tallahassee residents are excited for what’s to come.

Thursday marked a day that a lot of people have been looking forward to, hoping the funds will get them through their troubles.

Briauna Brown, one Tallahassee resident, said, “The last time was check it was so long ago and it was so little really and not everyone got it, so I think that this time around, hopefully, it will be able to help people and give them the money that they need to really just continue on during this pandemic.”

Brown says she already has plans for what she will do with her check:

“Well I’m starting school soon so I’m going to be using it to kinda pay for my classes and for books and things like that, and then whatever is left over, I guess I’ll just use for bills or just things that I need.”

Financial advisor Milt Baugess believes that people should put their funds away.

“Well, I tell them to try if they can start to save money, I know it’s tough but you can start off kind of small and then build it up as time goes by but you got to get in the habit of setting a certain amount aside every month,” said Baugess.

Others have made it their mission to give to those who are in need.

Salvation Army Core Officer, Captain Stephan Wildish, said, “We have had a handful of people to donate their stimulus check to the Salvation Army here in Tallahassee and it has been a tremendous help in helping those who have come to us.”

With every 93 cents to every dollar going back to the community, these donations are welcomed and every much appreciated.

“I just want to say thank you to those who have supported the Salvation Army here in Tallahassee in a positive way so we can help people move forward in a positive direction,” added Capt. Wildish.

Regardless on how they spend their stimulus checks, Tallahassee residents say that the influx in income is welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Leon County Booking Report: March 10, 2021
Judy Sever was last seen in the area of Pinetta, Florida, and has not been in contact with any...
Madison County deputies looking for missing woman

Latest News

A Southside farmers market has endured the pandemic to keep peoples’ hearts and bellies full.
‘Keeping hearts and bellies full’ Southside Farmer’s Market endures during pandemic
Thursday, the Gadsden County School district and the Sheriff’s Office came together for a...
West Gadsden Middle School students remember teacher lost to COVID-19
Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated over 9,000 masks to the Kearney Center and...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office donates over 9,000 masks to Kearney Center
There are 16 flow monitors around the city.
New device helps Valdosta monitor water flow in sewer system