Man and bear killed in Marion Co. motorcycle crash

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - A man in Marion County is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a bear.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on State Road 40, just west of U.S. Route 19, around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A bear was standing in the road, and the man hit it, FHP’s report says.

The man was thrown off the bike and landed on the road.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene, according to FHP. FHP says the bear was also killed in this crash.

