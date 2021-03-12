Advertisement

Movie filmed in Wakulla Springs premiering Friday night

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A movie filmed at nearby Wakulla Springs will be premiering in Tallahassee Friday night.

“The Waiting,” which was written, produced and directed by local filmmaker Fred Rabbath, was filmed pre-pandemic and will be on the big screen at CMX Theatres for the next week.

Lincoln High School teacher Mark Marple plays a hotel magnate who purchases and threatens to close a haunted hotel in the fil;m.

The film follows a hotel employee on a mission to hunt down and exorcise a ghost.

Marple says Wakulla springs and the Tallahassee area were perfect for the picture, “The perfect hotel was where we were at, at Wakulla Lodge. It’s a brilliant area for us to be able to film in, and at this particular time with COVID and everything, it was just really, really nice for the cooperation they were able to provide for us.”

Some of the scenes in the movie were filmed in Tallahassee, including right here in the WCTV studios.

