New device helps Valdosta monitor water flow in sewer system

There are 16 flow monitors around the city.
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - To help with flooding and sewer system issues, the City of Valdosta is putting a new tool to work.

This device helps them monitor the sewer systems.
The Central Lines Division is responsible for the maintenance, repair and minor construction of the city’s water distribution and sanitary sewer collection systems.

It helps with inflow and infiltration.

They can track down the areas with issues and do repairs.

On a dry day, it gives city officials an idea of what the flow is like with no rain.

When it rains, it provides the data and then it’s compared.

They can track what the flow should be like and see what’s entering the system.

“It’ll help us prevent these sewer spills that we’re having, due to flooding. It lets us know where water that is not supposed to be getting into the sewer system is getting into it and we can make the repairs which better helps our sewer plants,” said Sheldon Irvin, Central Lines superintendent.

To report any issues, like broken water mains, fire hydrants and sewage issues, Valdosta residents can call (229) 333-1832.

