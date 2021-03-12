Advertisement

No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour.(Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.

The sun will still come up, though the dawn’s early light will break through later than it has during the months of standard time and the twilight’s last gleaming will extend deeper into the evening.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.
The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.(Source: AP)

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021
Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on Freedom Road in Woodville.
TFD responds to shop fire in Woodville
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo defiant as wave of lawmakers calls for him to resign
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret