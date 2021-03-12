Sen. Farmer on governor’s cancellation of COVID-19 related fines: Who benefitted this time?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis filed an Executive Order that cancels any fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions on people and business.

Following this Executive Order being signed, Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point), expressed opposition to it in a statement released Thursday.

Sen. Farmer said that this order “flies in the face of public interest” and aids those who have failed to put their communities first during a difficult time like the ongoing pandemic.

You can read Sen. Farmer’s full statement below

Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) on Thursday released the following statement regarding the governor’s Executive Order 21-65, issued yesterday evening:

Governor DeSantis has yet again handed down an executive order which flies in the face of public interest and stands to aid those who have failed to put their communities first during this difficult time. The clemency section of our State Constitution is intended to be utilized to right the scales of justice, and not as a mechanism to shelter those who openly flaunted the well-intended emergency management procedures established by duly elected county and local governments.

This executive order comes at a time when the State Legislature is currently in session, meaning that an avenue exists for this issue to be taken up through the normal legislative process in the same manner that the House and Senate are currently deliberating other COVID related issues. With this in mind, one must simply ask…why? Why rush this action through via an extreme overreach of executive authority when a solution is available through traditional and far more democratic means?

Did someone reach out directly to the governor? Or was this more of the Friends of Ron DeSantis special treatment like we’ve seen with his selective vaccine distribution, begging the question: Who benefitted this time?

