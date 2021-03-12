Suwannee River Jam postponed until 2022

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee River Jam is postponed again.

The event was originally scheduled in September but was postponed until April 28, however, organizers now say the 2021 event will have to wait until next year.

The festival is now set for April 27 through April 30, 2022.

People who already purchased tickets or campsites will be automatically rolled over to next year, unless they request a refund.

Refunds must be requested by April 9 through their website HERE.

TRENDING: What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.