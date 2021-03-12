Tallahassee Ballet films spring performance Dancing in the Streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Ballet is stepping into the great outdoors with this year’s spring performance.

They’re recording it in Tallahassee and surrounding areas for people to watch at home.

Ballet dancers donned with skirts and masks rehearsing for this year’s spring performance, taking the show from the stage to Tallahassee’s streets and beyond.

“We are filming a variety of different pieces all around the greater Tallahassee area as we say from concrete to the ocean. So everywhere from FSU’S campus to in a wooded area surrounding Quincy to down at the beach.” Meagan Helman, a company teacher and faculty member with the Tallahassee Ballet, explained.

They’re filming it for audiences in a way for the show to go on as the pandemic continues, giving the community joy and celebrating the Big Bend after a challenging year.

“Maybe it will help someone process what has been going on in their lives and in the world. So I just hope it reaches people on a different level than a normal theatre dance would.” Carri Britt, a principal dancer with the Tallahassee Ballet, said.

The Tallahassee Ballet is teaming up with FSU for the project, giving up and coming dancers a chance to step out of class.

C’yi Baptiste, a freshman at FSU’s School of Dance, said, “It was actually really cool, I’d never gotten to work with professional dancers before. I’ve had master classes but I’ve never danced alongside them and they were really nice and helpful throughout the process.”

The ballet’s director proud of their dancers who continued to support the company despite COVID-19.

“There’s no word to describe my gratitude and appreciation and I say that because this entire year they have not been working under contract, but they will come in, they will do what’s asked of them without any complaints.” Tyrone Brooks, Artistic Director with the Tallahassee Ballet explained.

Displaying a passion for movement that leaps beyond the theatre.

Dancing in the streets will be available on the Tallahassee Ballet’s website here from April 16 to May 1st.

The performance is free, but donations are appreciated.

