Thomasville Police Department searching for men who robbed Walmart Wednesday

The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says stole several hundred dollars’ worth of tools from Walmart.(Thomasville Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says stole several hundred dollars’ worth of tools from Walmart.

The incident happened Wednesday.

According to TPD, the men loaded up a cart with several hundred dollars worth of tools, weed eaters, and a number of other items and walked out of the store.

The men left the property in a tan or brown SUV.

If you can identify these men, or have any information about this incident, TPD is asking that you contact dispatch at 229-227-3302.

