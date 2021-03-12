TMH opens online COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital opened up an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment system for those 60-years-old and older.

A spokesperson for TMH said, “We are working hard to vaccinate as many eligible and interested Florida residents as we can against COVID-19.”

This site also lists information about who is eligible to receive the vaccine at TMH, and how to go about receiving an appointment.

The online system comes as part of TMH’s ”on-going commitment to support our community as our region’s healthcare leader,” according to the hospital.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment online here.

