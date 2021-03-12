Advertisement

TPD: man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following string of armed robberies

Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted...
Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a string of armed robberies.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a string of armed robberies.

On March 10, around 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business located in the 5600 block of Capital Circle Northwest.

Upon investigation, 25-year-old Demarquez Patterson was identified as the suspect.

According to LCSO, Patterson entered the business with a gun and demanded money from a store employee.

Patterson fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

Later that evening, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Tallahassee Police Department attempted to make contact with Patterson at his home.

When officers arrived outside of the residence, Patterson was seen getting into a vehicle and driving off, TPD says.

LCSO deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Patterson fled and eventually crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Mission Road and Mission Trail.

After the crash, Patterson got out of the vehicle and ran north on Mission Road, while pointing a handgun at his head.

An LCSO deputy released his K9, who bit Patterson during apprehension.

During this time, a shot was heard, and Patterson was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies with TPD and LCSO immediately rendered aid, but Patterson later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A search warrant was executed at Patterson’s home where evidence was seized.

“The circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death are unfortunate, and every loss of human life impacts the community,” the law enforcement agencies said in a joint statement.

