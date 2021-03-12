Advertisement

UVA vs. Georgia Tech ACC Semifinal game canceled; Jackets advance

(WDBJ)
By Chris Nee | Noles247
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Noles247) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech versus Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The Cavaliers were the ACC regular season champions and No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

With the cancellation, the No. 4 seed Jackets advance to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Seminoles are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, while the Tar Heels are the No. 6 seed.

FSU has yet to play a game in the 2021 ACC Tournament as their quarterfinal round game on Thursday against No. 10 seed Duke was canceled due to a COVID issue for the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are playing their third game in three days on Friday evening. They defeated No. 11 seed Notre Dame in the second round on Wednesday evening and upset No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

FSU and UNC split a pair of regular season meetings, with the home team winning in each of those contests.

Saturday’s ACC Championship Game will be played at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on Freedom Road in Woodville.
TFD responds to shop fire in Woodville
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

Latest News

FSU's Parker Messick
‘Noles 9: Starting pitching dominance, Wyatt Crowell’s potential and more
MJ Walker was named to the Second Team All-ACC Monday
Walker, Gray, Barnes earn All-ACC honors; Barnes also Freshman & Sixth Man of the Year
Reese Albert bunts for a hit vs. Virginia
FSU strands way too many in 2-1 loss to Virginia
Notre Dame beat FSU 83-73 Saturday for its first win over a ranked team since 2017
Florida State’s ugly loss at Notre Dame raises questions about its ceiling in March