UVA vs. Georgia Tech ACC Semifinal game canceled; Jackets advance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Noles247) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech versus Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The Cavaliers were the ACC regular season champions and No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

With the cancellation, the No. 4 seed Jackets advance to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Seminoles are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, while the Tar Heels are the No. 6 seed.

FSU has yet to play a game in the 2021 ACC Tournament as their quarterfinal round game on Thursday against No. 10 seed Duke was canceled due to a COVID issue for the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are playing their third game in three days on Friday evening. They defeated No. 11 seed Notre Dame in the second round on Wednesday evening and upset No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

FSU and UNC split a pair of regular season meetings, with the home team winning in each of those contests.

Saturday’s ACC Championship Game will be played at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN.

