Advertisement

Valdosta Police Department pays 4-year-old surprise birthday visit

Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department surprised a 4-year-old who has a love of...
Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department surprised a 4-year-old who has a love of law enforcement for his birthday.(Valdosta Police Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department paid a special birthday visit to a 4-year-old who has a love of law enforcement.

“Even though he only turned 4, he is ready to join the police department!” the department shared in a Facebook post.

Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department paid a special birthday visit to a...
Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department paid a special birthday visit to a 4-year-old who has a love of law enforcement.(Valdosta Police Department)

“Happiest of birthdays, “Sergeant” Kendan Gore from all of us at VPD!” VPD added.

Kendan Gore's love of law enforcement earned him an extra special birthday surprise today. Even though he only turned 4,...

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Leon County Booking Report: March 10, 2021
Judy Sever was last seen in the area of Pinetta, Florida, and has not been in contact with any...
Madison County deputies looking for missing woman

Latest News

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis filed an Executive Order that cancels any fines related to...
Sen. Farmer on governor’s cancellation of COVID-19 related fines: Who benefitted this time?
City leaders are on a mission to revive and redevelop downtown Adel.
City aims to redevelop and revitalize Downtown Adel
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says...
Thomasville Police Department searching for men who robbed Walmart Wednesday
Local police union argues stalled contract talks are to blame for issues in recruitment, fewer...
Local police union argues stalled contract talks are to blame for issues in recruitment, fewer officers to respond to 911 calls