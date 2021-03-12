Valdosta Police Department pays 4-year-old surprise birthday visit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, deputies with the Valdosta Police Department paid a special birthday visit to a 4-year-old who has a love of law enforcement.

“Even though he only turned 4, he is ready to join the police department!” the department shared in a Facebook post.

“Happiest of birthdays, “Sergeant” Kendan Gore from all of us at VPD!” VPD added.

