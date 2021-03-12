West Gadsden Middle School students remember teacher lost to COVID-19

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Gadsden County School district and the Sheriff’s Office came together for a special memorial to honor the life of Maggie Bradwell Conyers.

Dozens of bright balloons are released into the skies to honor the life and memory of a beloved staff member at West Gadsden Middle School .

Conyers passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, sending shockwaves to students and the school she called home.

Faulty remember Conyers as a dedicated, good person whose attitude would brighten any room.

But, it was actually the students’ idea to have a tribute to her life because that’s how much she impacted those she met at the school.

Students and faulty of WGMS come together to remember the life of Conyers, who passed away suddenly on Sunday.

Students describe Conyers as a loving person who wanted the best for every single student.

One student at WGMS, Nicholas Beroy, said, “She was like my guidance”

“It was sad because she was there for everybody and she always brought a smile to everybody’s face,” added Rycca Chaffia, a student at WGMS.

The school district says she was a dedicated employee for more than three decades.

She had retired but was still a staple of the school.

“Mrs. Maggie she will be greatly, greatly missed,” Gadsden County School Board Chair, Leroy McMillan, said. “We loved her so much that we were going to hire her back after she retired. So, it’s a great loss.”

Her family told WCTV that they were blown away by all the support, and that her memory will live through WGMS for years to come.

“But when I saw every class outside it just, it took my breath away. The Lord spoke to me and said that this thing is going to be bigger than I’m expecting, and I did not expect all of these kids out here,” described Maggie’s husband, Cedric Conyers.

“Herr presence is always going to be here, she was a child of God, and what’s she inspired and what she got her inspiration from was from God,” said brother Bobby Peterson.

Mr. Conyers says that they would talk about the students and she always wanted to remind the kids to be honest and respectful.

