130 jobs coming to Bainbridge from Florida roofing company

The job market in Bainbridge is expanding as roughly 130 jobs are on the way.
By Bobby Poitevint | WALB
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The job market in Bainbridge is expanding as roughly 130 jobs are on the way.

State officials said this will be a $17 million-dollar investment.

South Florida roofing company, A-1 Roof Trusses, is building its second location in Bainbridge and is looking to hire now.

Construction is going on now, with an opening day of sometime in October.

The company is hiring now and Decatur County leaders believe this will be a great place for job seekers.

Lauren Minor
Lauren Minor(WALB)

“We’ve been very impressed with the model that they have. It’s an extremely progressive employee incentive model and makes us think that it’s gonna be a really great company for people to work for,” Lauren Minor, President of the Bainbridge Decatur County Chamber of Commerce said.

A-1 will be part of a Bainbridge job fair coming up later this month.

This is one of at least two Florida companies that have created jobs in the Bainbridge area recently.

The other was gun maker, Taurus who built a faculty back in 2018.

To learn more about the job fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

