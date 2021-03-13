Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 10: anti-riot bill, driver’s license fines, COVID-19 related lawsuits

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Jake Stofan joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the tenth day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton to discuss a Governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-riot bill, a bill that would ban clerks of court from suspending a person’s driver’s license for failure to pay fines and fees and frivolous COVID-19 related lawsuits.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

