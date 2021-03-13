Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison due to vehicle crash
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 2:47 p.m., the left shoulder lane on I-10 East in Madison, just before mile marker 226, is blocked due to a vehicle crash.
A medical helicopter was on the ground at 2:24 p.m.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
At 2:17 p.m., all lanes were blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
