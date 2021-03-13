Advertisement

Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison due to vehicle crash

By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 2:47 p.m., the left shoulder lane on I-10 East in Madison, just before mile marker 226, is blocked due to a vehicle crash.

As of 2:47 p.m., the left shoulder lane on I-10 East in Madison, just before mile marker 226,...
As of 2:47 p.m., the left shoulder lane on I-10 East in Madison, just before mile marker 226, is blocked due to a vehicle crash.(WCTV)

A medical helicopter was on the ground at 2:24 p.m.

A medical helicopter was on the ground at 2:24 p.m.
A medical helicopter was on the ground at 2:24 p.m.(WCTV)

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

At 2:17 p.m., all lanes were blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted...
TPD: man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following string of armed robberies
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says...
Thomasville Police Department searching for men who robbed Walmart Wednesday
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information

Latest News

The Tourism Division of Leon County says the event normally brings more than $2 million of...
Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism
Florida Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) has called on the Florida...
Sen. Leader Gary Farmer calls on FDEP to reject oil drilling permits in Everglades
Thursday, Florida State University awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to...
FSU awards alumnus with Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall, Jimmy Patronis, is urging residents...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis: Check your smoke alarms as you change your clocks on Sunday