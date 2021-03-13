Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 13

By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were in the 40s in a few locations Saturday morning with most in the 50s, but those temperatures increased quickly. The highs will get into the upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland with a mostly sunny sky. A ridge of high pressure aloft centered over the Gulf of Mexico will stick around this weekend and keep the weather very warm and quiet. A few upper-level clouds will remain during the weekend. Lows Sunday morning will dip to near 50 inland with the high going back into the 80s Sunday.

A storm system developing in the Midwest Saturday along with a trough of low pressure aloft over the Southwest is forecast to move east. The trough will help to “flatten” the upper-level ridge in the Gulf, but not enough to push a cold front into the Big Bend and South Georgia early in the week. There will be slight rain chances Tuesday, but the better odds will come mid to late week.

A second trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to closely follow the first one and develop another surface low and cold by mid week. With the ridge already de-amplified, that will allow for the trough and the front to push farther south and east. The American GFS and European models differ on timing, but both agree on a strong storm system to move a cold front into Big Bend and South Georgia late Wednesday into Thursday. The second system will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. This system will be monitored for a potential of severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Deep South to the west of the viewing area under a 15%-risk of severe weather for Wednesday into Wednesday night. Of course, the Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the trends over the next several days.

The weather is forecast to improve Friday as the front passes during Thursday. As of this writing, lows will be near 50 Friday morning and highs near 70 with a return of sunshine.

