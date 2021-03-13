City of Valdosta purchases new generators ahead of severe weather season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta has purchased two additional generators for the Utilities Department ahead of severe weather season.

At the Valdosta City Council meeting on Feb. 25, the council unanimously approved the purchase of these generators.

The Department had a single generator that served as backup power if there was a sustained power outage at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The two added generators will be placed at the Gornto Lift Station and the Mud Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant for that same purpose.

The Gornto lift station, located behind the YMCA on Gornto Road, is the city’s largest pump station managing between 2.5 to 3 million gallons of wastewater a day.

According to the City, bout 60 percent of all the wastewater coming from Valdosta goes there before being pumped to the Withlacoochee WWTP facility.

Utilities Director, Darryl Muse, says the new generators will add an additional layer of backup power to these facilities.

“The thought at the time was that both of those power sources would have to fail before we would lose power at the station,” said Muse. “These generators are something you hope you never have to use but will be essential if they are needed. We will be glad to have this additional backup power during a storm.”

The Mud Creek WWTP facility will also benefit from this additional power source in the case of a power outage as it handles all flow from the City’s commercial customers.

The City says that eventually, the department’s goal is to have generators at all wastewater facilities and lift stations as these units are capable of producing 1.5 megawatts of power.

