Florida Capitol flags flying at half-staff in honor of Winter Haven’s first black mayor, Lemuel Geathers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, flags at the State Capitol are flying at half-staff in honor of former Winter Haven mayor, Lemuel Geathers, who passed away March 2, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered.

Geathers served as Winter Haven’s first black mayor and city commissioner.

In the memorandum, Gov. DeSantis said that Geathers “played a significant role in the desegregation of schools, businesses, and organizations in Polk County. As a community leader and World War II veteran, Geathers will be remembered as a patriot, educator, and mentor.”

To honor his memory and legacy, U.S. and Florida flags will be flown at half-staff at the Polk County Courthouse in Bartow, the City Hall of Winter Haven and at the Florida State Capitol from sunrise to sunset Saturday.

You can read the full memorandum below:

