Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis: Check your smoke alarms as you change your clocks on Sunday

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall, Jimmy Patronis, is urging residents...
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall, Jimmy Patronis, is urging residents to check their smoke alarms when they change their clocks for Daylight Saving Time.(KGNS)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall, Jimmy Patronis, is urging residents to check their smoke alarms when they change their clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time beings Sunday 2 a.m.

In the release, Patronis said, “The beginning of Daylight Saving Time is also a great time to review your emergency plans with your family to ensure your loved ones are prepared in the event of a house fire or other emergency. Check with senior family members and neighbors as well to ensure their alarms are in working order.”

Patronis also offered smoke alarm tips:

  • Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month or more frequently if directed by the manufacturer.
  • Interconnected alarms are recommended; when one sounds, these systems will sound all connected alarms.
  • Consider adding more smoke alarms. Install smoke alarms in and outside of every sleeping room and on every level.
  • Smoke alarms do not last forever. Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years. Follow the manufacture date recommendations.

