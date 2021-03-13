Fort Braden Farmers Market holds first ever event, addresses city’s need for more food resources

FORT BRADEN, Fla. (WCTV) - Fort Braden hosted their first ever farmer’s market Saturday.

It acted as an opportunity to give local mom and pops an opportunity to not only sell their goods, but to also address the food insecurity their community faces.

Hundreds lined up to fill their bags with food produced by local farmers who reside in Fort Braden.

“We have a lot to offer in Fort Braden,” community organizer and advocate, Hannah Crow, said. “We have amazing people, amazing residents that are talented and we are pooling everyone together now, supporting small businesses that are probably running out of their front yards or garages or word of mouth.”

The market is a year in the making.

With over 25 vendors, customers can pay it forward and pour back into the community.

“There are a lot of people tucked away in their acreage and land, and that is what is beautiful about living here, but his is reaching new people,” Crow added.

Individuals like the S&S Family Farm brought their vegetables out to the public for the very first time.

“This is our first opportunity to be out into the community, meet our neighbors and be able to sell some great plants to some future farmers,” said Beth Sloan of S&S Family Farm.

While the market serves as a great weekend treat, the reason for it’s existence is to help address the need for more food resources down State Road 20.

“We don’t have a grocery store out here that is providing fresh produce, so all of the elements came into play,” Sloan added.

The market creates an environment that meets needs, but also brings joy to those shopping and selling.

Maggie Sloan of S&S Family Farm said, “It’s happy for everyone to be together again as one community.”

The Fort Braden Farmer’s Market will run every second Saturday of the month.

