FSU awards alumnus with Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida State University awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to alumnus William T. Hold.

In the press release, the university said that FSU President John Thrasher presided over the ceremony, which was held at the FSU President’s house.

Hold arrived in Tallahassee with only a suitcase and no idea what he would end up studying, the press release said.

While studying at FSU where he majored in risk management and finance in 1963. He then attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he earned master’s and doctoral degrees.

Thrasher joked that between Hold’s Ph.D. and his newly earned honorary doctorate he would have to go by “Doctor Doctor.”

Hold taught at the University of Texas before founding National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. Currently, he is on numerous boards and panels at FSU, including the FSU Foundation.

Hold’s contributed to a $5 million gift to the College of Business’ Risk Management and Insurance program in 2012 and created the William T. Hold Scholarship Program, which supports students pursuing a Master of Science in Risk Management.

“FSU is a kind institution, and I hope it will always be a kind institution,” Hold said said. “An institution that will be kind-hearted but strong-minded.” Hold concluded his remarks by thanking those who have impacted his life and said nobody gets to where he is without help. “We are not going to be judged by accumulated wealth,” he said. “The question is: Have we ever made a difference in anybody’s life? You folks have not only made a difference in my life, but you’ve changed my life. Hopefully, I’ll be a good reflection of each of you.”

Only 132 honorary degrees have been bestowed by Florida State University or one of its institutional predecessors.

