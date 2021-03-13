Gadsden County school employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Friday, the Gadsden County School district got their chance to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district tells WCTV they’ve been working with the Department of Health throughout the week to get teachers and staff of all ages their vaccine.

The Department of Health says on Friday they had close to 90 appointments scheduled, and they’ve already vaccinated more than 160 teachers earlier in the week.

Some school staff members say they are hopeful that this is a path to reopen schools in the fall.

“Yes that really matters,” said middle school teacher Roslyn Thomas-Gilliam.

“I think its real safe. It’s real nice that everybody is coming to take their vaccine,” said bus aide, Lucinda Gee.

“I think it’s a wonderful event. I think it’s well needed,” said Natalie DuPont-Bradwell.

Natalie DuPont-Bradwell has two children who attend Gadsden County Schools.

She says her child have missed a lot during the pandemic, and she would like to see the schools reopen only if a majority of teachers and students are vaccinated.

“For my middle schooler, soon to be high schooler next year, that he wants to get back to in and have interaction with his peers but I as a mother want to see it done safely,” said DuPont-Bradwell.

The Department of Health in Gadsden County declined to weigh in on when and how schools should reopen, but officials say it’s important for teachers to get their vaccine.

“We are talking about individuals who are interacting with our young people day in and day out and so any means, any effort that we can take to try to safe guard not just our staff, not just the teachers, but also the students that what’s most important,” said Stacey Hannigon, the operations manager for the Gadsden County DOH.

Hannigon says the DOH in Gadsden County still has appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

If residents are interested in scheduling an appointment, they can call the Gadsden County DOH at: (850) 329-0685.

