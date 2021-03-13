Advertisement

Gadsden County school employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Friday, the Gadsden County School district got their chance to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district tells WCTV they’ve been working with the Department of Health throughout the week to get teachers and staff of all ages their vaccine.

The Department of Health says on Friday they had close to 90 appointments scheduled, and they’ve already vaccinated more than 160 teachers earlier in the week.

Some school staff members say they are hopeful that this is a path to reopen schools in the fall.

“Yes that really matters,” said middle school teacher Roslyn Thomas-Gilliam.

“I think its real safe. It’s real nice that everybody is coming to take their vaccine,” said bus aide, Lucinda Gee.

“I think it’s a wonderful event. I think it’s well needed,” said Natalie DuPont-Bradwell.

Natalie DuPont-Bradwell has two children who attend Gadsden County Schools.

She says her child have missed a lot during the pandemic, and she would like to see the schools reopen only if a majority of teachers and students are vaccinated.

“For my middle schooler, soon to be high schooler next year, that he wants to get back to in and have interaction with his peers but I as a mother want to see it done safely,” said DuPont-Bradwell.

The Department of Health in Gadsden County declined to weigh in on when and how schools should reopen, but officials say it’s important for teachers to get their vaccine.

“We are talking about individuals who are interacting with our young people day in and day out and so any means, any effort that we can take to try to safe guard not just our staff, not just the teachers, but also the students that what’s most important,” said Stacey Hannigon, the operations manager for the Gadsden County DOH.

Hannigon says the DOH in Gadsden County still has appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

If residents are interested in scheduling an appointment, they can call the Gadsden County DOH at: (850) 329-0685.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says...
Thomasville Police Department searching for men who robbed Walmart Wednesday
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Man and bear killed in Marion Co. motorcycle crash

Latest News

WCTV first shared the story of a Tallahassee couple who welcomed an extra big bundle of joy...
Tallahassee miracle triplets turn 2
Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for burglary, child neglect
Friday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a 3-vehicle accident on I-10...
TFD responds to vehicle fire on I-10 Friday afternoon
The Sneads Police Department has arrested one man after he committed a theft and pulled a knife...
Sneads Police Department arrest man who stole car keys, pulled knife on woman and her dog