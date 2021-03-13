Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for burglary, child neglect

Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Grand Ridge community.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Grand Ridge community Thursday.

According to JCSO, the caller advised that a black man with dreadlocks exited a family member’s residence while carrying several firearms, then left in a gray Chevrolet Malibu heading west on Highway 90.

It was also reported that a small child was in the back seat.

JCSO deputies immediately began looking for the vehicle on multiple roadways.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., a deputy observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 near Bridge Creek Road.

A traffic stop was successfully conducted at a business near Merritt’s Mill Pond.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Allen Lamar Johnson, Jr. of Sneads, was detained and two small children were safely located in the backseat, not wearing seatbelts.

Probable cause to search the vehicle was established and several firearms and a crowbar were located in the trunk of the vehicle.

Additionally, JCSO says that a loaded handgun was discovered concealed underneath the driver’s seat. Johnson did not possess a Concealed Weapons Permit.

Information was later gathered that Johnson was on conditional release in reference to charges of carrying a concealed firearm in January.

During the investigation, it was also determined that the two minor children were present inside the vehicle during the commission of the burglary.

JCSO arrested Johnson for grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling while armed, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed firearm and neglect of a child.

Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

