Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order issued revised and continued guidance amid the pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

Kemp’s office said the following changes are listed in the order:

Combines the restaurant and bar requirements to hold both types of establishments to the same standards.

Streamlines suggestions and requirements for critical infrastructure and non-critical infrastructure organizations to remove unnecessary requirements based on existing standard operating procedures for organizations and the ineffectiveness of certain measures.

Includes 2021 high school graduates, home study graduates and GED recipients in previously ordered HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarship testing requirement modifications.

The order goes into effect on March 16 at midnight and lasts until March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.