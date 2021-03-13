Advertisement

Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order issued revised and continued guidance amid the pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

Kemp’s office said the following changes are listed in the order:

  • Combines the restaurant and bar requirements to hold both types of establishments to the same standards.
  • Streamlines suggestions and requirements for critical infrastructure and non-critical infrastructure organizations to remove unnecessary requirements based on existing standard operating procedures for organizations and the ineffectiveness of certain measures.
  • Includes 2021 high school graduates, home study graduates and GED recipients in previously ordered HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarship testing requirement modifications.

The order goes into effect on March 16 at midnight and lasts until March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student
South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
Leon County Booking Report: March 11, 2021

Latest News

The Sneads Police Department has arrested one man after he committed a theft and pulled a knife...
Sneads Police Department arrest man who stole car keys, pulled knife on woman and her dog
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
2021 Legislative Session Day 10: anti-riot bill, driver’s license fines, COVID-19 related lawsuits
Friday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital opened up an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment system...
TMH opens online COVID-19 vaccine appointment system