Local family looks for kidney donor

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “I’m used to fixing things. I can’t fix this,” said Missy Timmins, “I’ve had three transplants set up and they’ve all canceled in the last 24 to 72 hours.”

Finding a kidney donor is hard at any time. But for Timmins, it’s been five years.

“You’ve got to pick yourself back up and keep going, you can’t get down in the dumps and you can’t give up,” she said.

Timmins, a lifelong Bay County resident, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease- or PKD- when she was in her twenties.

“It was pretty devastating, my friends were getting married and getting engaged and planning their lives and I was being faced with a disease that there wasn’t a cure for,” said Timmins.

PKD runs in her family, so her mom and brothers cannot be donors for her.

“I’m not (really) good at asking for help so when people came to me and said they really wanted to do this and it was time I was really touched and moved that people would go to this extreme and I’m totally humbled by the whole situation,” Timmins said.

Carol Roberts has known the Timmins family for years and says now it’s time for the community to help her after she’s done so much for others.

Billboards are being placed around Bay County and Leon County to help Timmins find a match.

“They’ve had a huge impact on our community at all levels, whether it’s personally giving or business-related, they are always one to step up for other people,” said Roberts.

Timmins said she’s thankful because she’s been able to work throughout her illness.

She adds she has learned a lot through this difficult journey.

“Knowing it was harder on my family. Knowing I had to be strong for them because they want to fix it and they can’t. So, watching them struggle... knowing I’ve got to do it for them,” said Timmins.

Even if you cannot be a match for Timmins, she wants everyone to consider being a donor to help save someone else’s life.

More information on donating can be found on the Facebook page “A Kidney for Missy.”

