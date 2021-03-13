NAACP calling on Florida Legislature to recognize May 20 as Florida Emancipation Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Tallahassee branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling for the Florida Legislature to officially recognize May 20 as Florida Emancipation Day.

On May 20, 1865, Union Brigadier General Edward McCook formally announced President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee, effectively ending slavery in Florida.

Currently, June 19 is recognized as the day of emancipation in the U.S.

In a resolution published by NAACP - Tallahassee, the group says that this day denotes a significant part of history, but does not recognize “comprehensively and accurately” Florida’s historical emancipation record.

Because of this, NAACP - Tallahassee is calling on the Florida Legislature to officially deem May 20 of each year to be known as Florida Emancipation Day.

You can read the full resolution below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.