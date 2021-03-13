Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday is the last day of the Red Hills Horse Trials.

This is the first live event in Leon County since the pandemic began and has drawn more than 200 competitors.

The weekend-long competition made major changes this year due to the pandemic, one of which was not allowing any spectators.

The Tourism Division of Leon County says the event normally brings more than $2 million of revenue, but the competition is still expected to bring a lot of business to Leon County.

Director of the Tourism Division of Leon County, Kerri Post, explained, “When visitors are spending and coming into our area for this event, yes, it’s not going to be the more than $2 million dollars than it has been in previous years, but this will be some much-needed business in Tallahassee this year and we are very grateful for it.”

The event normally draws in crowds of more than 20,000 people. You can watch this year’s event online here.

