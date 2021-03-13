Advertisement

Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism

The Tourism Division of Leon County says the event normally brings more than $2 million of...
The Tourism Division of Leon County says the event normally brings more than $2 million of revenue, but the competition is still expected to bring a lot of business to Leon County.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday is the last day of the Red Hills Horse Trials.

This is the first live event in Leon County since the pandemic began and has drawn more than 200 competitors.

The weekend-long competition made major changes this year due to the pandemic, one of which was not allowing any spectators.

The Tourism Division of Leon County says the event normally brings more than $2 million of revenue, but the competition is still expected to bring a lot of business to Leon County.

Director of the Tourism Division of Leon County, Kerri Post, explained, “When visitors are spending and coming into our area for this event, yes, it’s not going to be the more than $2 million dollars than it has been in previous years, but this will be some much-needed business in Tallahassee this year and we are very grateful for it.”

The event normally draws in crowds of more than 20,000 people. You can watch this year’s event online here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Sailor Jr., 17, faces charges of armed robbery and murder. He is being charged as an adult.
Leon Co. deputies make arrest in fatal shooting of Rickards student
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, one dead
Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted...
TPD: man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following string of armed robberies
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying men who it says...
Thomasville Police Department searching for men who robbed Walmart Wednesday
Family of missing Meigs woman speaks on months-long disappearance
Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information

Latest News

As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison due to vehicle crash
Florida Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) has called on the Florida...
Sen. Leader Gary Farmer calls on FDEP to reject oil drilling permits in Everglades
Thursday, Florida State University awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to...
FSU awards alumnus with Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall, Jimmy Patronis, is urging residents...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis: Check your smoke alarms as you change your clocks on Sunday