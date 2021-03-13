Sneads Police Department arrest man who stole car keys, pulled knife on woman and her dog

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads Police Department has arrested one man after he committed a theft and pulled a knife on a woman and her dog Thursday.

36-year-old Edric Smith of Greenwood was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery, cruelty to animals and petit theft.

According to SPD, deputies responded to a Dollar General after a car key theft was reported Thursday.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, Smith was identified and was known to frequent the Hatton House.

After arriving at Hatton House, deputies were advised that Smith had forced himself into an apartment and assaulted a woman and her dog.

During this assault, SPD says Smith pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the woman and her dog.

Smith fled on foot once police were notified.

Friday, SPD was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith and located him in the area he was believed to be staying.

Smith was arrested without further incident and transferred to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.