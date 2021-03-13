Advertisement

Tallahassee miracle triplets turn 2

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV first shared the story of a Tallahassee couple who welcomed an extra big bundle of joy into their family back in 2019.

Parents Megan and Bo Walker were struggling with infertility before they were blessed with not one, not two, but three little miracles.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan has been following their story ever since and caught up with the Walkers Friday on the eve of their birthday celebration.

WCTV was there when the family first came home from the hospital and before their first birthday party, and now had the chance to catch up with them to see what life has been like with triplets during a pandemic.

“Oh, life has changed a lot,” said father, Bo Walker.

The family of five is now always on the go, and the girls are into everything and anything.

“We have spent a lot of time at home,” Bo said. “We had friends lend us a kiddy bounce house.”

The family has been forced to quarantine several times over the past year, getting creative in how to stay busy.

“We had our own fall festival at home. We were quarantined at home over Halloween,” Bo added.

The “mission control center” idea that Bo told WCTV about a couple of years ago is “no more,” he said, pointing to mom, Megan as the new “mission control center.”

“I tell him all the time, I constantly have a running list in my head of what needs to be done,” said Megan. “We’ve got to do this, this, this, and this.”

With three rambunctious toddlers in the midst of a pandemic, the family is now planning their second celebration. M

“We’re going real big,” said Megan.

The celebration will have a barnyard theme complete with a watering hole, grazing station and something mom said she would never do: matching outfits for all three.

In WCTV’s previous of the Walker family, Meagan has spoken openly about their struggles with infertility and says sharing her story on this platform has allowed her to help connect with many others who are going through the same thing.

She encourages anyone who might want to talk to reach out to her about it on Instagram.

