TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a 3-vehicle accident on I-10 Eastbound.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened as a chain reaction.

Due to the impact, one vehicle caught fire.

FHP says that TFD put the fire out almost immediately.

