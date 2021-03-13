Advertisement

TPD arrests 1 after finding baby dead at 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue

By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to the 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue in reference to an unresponsive baby

When deputies arrived on scene, they administered life-saving measures to the baby who was then taken to a local hospital.

The baby was pronounced dead a short time later, TPD says.

Following an investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, probable cause was developed for a search warrant at the residence.

TPD investigators determined that the baby was left unattended in the bathtub and drowned.

After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, TPD arrested the suspect, who was charged for aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

TPD says the defendant’s name is being withheld pursuant to Marsy’s Law.

