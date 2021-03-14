Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures Sunday morning were slightly warmer in a few locations compared to Saturday, but the weather is forecast to be about the same as the day before. A ridge of high pressure aloft remained camped out over the Gulf of Mexico, keeping the weather quiet and warmer than normal. Highs Sunday will be back into the upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland with a southerly breeze. Rain chances will be near zero Sunday.

A storm system that brought snow to parts of the Rockies and severe weather in Texas is forecast to slowly move eastward and drag a cold front just to the north of South Georgia by Tuesday. With the upper-level ridge in place, though somewhat eroded, the front isn’t forecast to pass through the area. Rain chances overall will be near 40% Tuesday with a morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s.

A second trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to move into the western U.S. and push eastward. That second trough will somewhat absorb the first one, and dig into the Midwest and push eastward Tuesday into Thursday. The second trough will also help develop a second and more potent surface low and cold front and move it toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday. The second system will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center is also calling for a 15%-risk of severe weather for Thursday for the viewing area. The global models differed on timing of the front’s arrival and departure, which lowers the confidence of the finer details, but rain chances look higher overall starting late Wednesday through Thursday.

The front is forecast to exit the viewing area by Thursday night, bringing not only clearer and calmer conditions but also cooler-than-normal temperatures to the region. Lows Friday and Saturday mornings are expected to be in the 40s with highs near 70. Two of the global models are hinting at wrap-around moisture Saturday from the departing low, which would bring a slight chance of showers. For now, rain chances are kept at 10% for Saturday and future trends will need to be monitored.

