Cooking with Parker - Irish Cream Pie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Irish Cream Pie.

Ingredients

½ cup of Bailey Liquor

1 ½ cups of ½ and ½ creamer

½ cup of powder sugar

1 block of cream cheese, softened

1 box of chocolate instant pudding

½ tablespoon of cocoa

1 cup of Cool Whip

½ cup of mini chocolate chips

Oreo pie crust

Directions

In a bowl whisk together instant pudding, Baileys, and ½ and ½ creamer. (Set in the refrigerator while you complete the other steps.)

In another bowl, with an electric mixer combine cream cheese, powder sugar, and cocoa powder.

Next, fold in cool whip and chocolate chips to the cream cheese mixture.

Combine pudding mixture and the cream cheese mixture together.

Spread the filling into the pie crust. Chill in the refrigerator over night. Add a layer of cool whip of top before serving!

