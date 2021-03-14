Florida State garners four seed, will open NCAA tournament against UNC Greensboro

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are officially bound for Indianapolis and are a four seed in the East Region.

FSU will begin their quest for a national title on Saturday when they take on UNC Greensboro. THe Spartans went 21-8 this year, defeating Mercer to win the Southern Conference tournament.

A time for Saturday’s game has not been announced.

The Seminoles went 16-6 this season, falling in the ACC Tournament title game on Saturday to Georgia Tech, 80-75.

This is the fourth-straight NCAA tournament to feature the Seminoles. It’s also the second-straight tournament the Noles have garnered a four seed. FSU lost to Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

FSU is one of seven ACC teams in this year’s tournament, along with Louisville, who was announced as a COVID-replacement team.

