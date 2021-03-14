Hahira Police Department asking public for help identifying trespassing suspect
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed onto a resident’s property early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on North HaganBridge Road.
HPD is asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident to call Lieutenant Kingston at (229)-794-2440 ext 5.
