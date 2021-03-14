Advertisement

Hahira Police Department asking public for help identifying trespassing suspect

The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed...
The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed onto a resident's property early Sunday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed onto a resident’s property early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on North HaganBridge Road.

The incident happened on North HaganBridge Road.
The incident happened on North HaganBridge Road.(Hahira Police Department)

HPD is asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident to call Lieutenant Kingston at (229)-794-2440 ext 5.

