Leon County Sheriff’s Office donates time to build beds for those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, over 25 employees with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated their time to build bunk beds for local families in need.

Friends and family of LCSO also donated their time to build the beds.

LCSO is encouraging those who are interested in donating time or funds to this mission to check out Sleep in Heavenly Peace online, here.

