Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office donates time to build beds for those in need

Saturday, over 25 employees with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated their time to build...
Saturday, over 25 employees with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated their time to build bunk beds for local families in need.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, over 25 employees with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated their time to build bunk beds for local families in need.

Friends and family of LCSO also donated their time to build the beds.

LCSO is encouraging those who are interested in donating time or funds to this mission to check out Sleep in Heavenly Peace online, here.

Yesterday, more than 25 LCSO employees along with family and friends donated their time to build bunk beds for local...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Leon County Booking Report: March 13, 2021
Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted...
TPD: man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following string of armed robberies

Latest News

The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed...
Hahira Police Department asking public for help identifying trespassing suspect
The Valdosta City Council has approved a Public Transit Contract between River North Transit,...
Public transit service coming to Valdosta
Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are calling on Senate...
Sens. Rubio, Scott, Cruz ask Senate Leaders not to weaken U.S. policy toward Cuba
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday